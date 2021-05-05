Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.30. 2,786,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,728. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

