Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NWN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 161,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.