Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 11,398,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,733,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,191,248.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,459 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.96.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

