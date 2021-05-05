Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of INS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.11.

INS has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

