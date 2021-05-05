Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Intelligent Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN INS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. 68,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $326.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

