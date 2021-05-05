$8.39 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.17 billion and the lowest is $7.63 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $34.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.31 billion to $37.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.86 billion to $39.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 7,021,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518,679. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

