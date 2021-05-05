Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,393. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

