$0.28 EPS Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. 92,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,403. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

