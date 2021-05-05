Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,255.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Softcat stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,884 ($24.61). 133,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,234. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,827.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,471.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

