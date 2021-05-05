$0.71 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BLKB. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 361,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,019,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1,027.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

