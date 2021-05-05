Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $113.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $456.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,389 shares of company stock valued at $10,287,821. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

