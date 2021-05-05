Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.21. Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. 554,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2,449.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Viasat by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

