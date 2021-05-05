CoTrader 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,694.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $27,694.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00824114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.35 or 0.09371351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

