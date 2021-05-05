Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ONCR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 98,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,014. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33.

Get Oncorus alerts:

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock valued at $730,344 in the last quarter.

ONCR has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.