Pundi X (NPXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00824114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.35 or 0.09371351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NPXSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.