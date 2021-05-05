Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.090-1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.07 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.190 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock remained flat at $$106.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 226,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

