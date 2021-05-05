$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.30. 313,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,298. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

