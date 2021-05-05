GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 109,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

