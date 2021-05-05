Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $145,932.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.55 or 0.00051889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.79 or 0.01137486 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.95 or 0.00735657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,959.19 or 1.00016944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.