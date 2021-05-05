Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,229. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

