Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.24. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.60. 3,950,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,875,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.