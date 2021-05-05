Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Posts Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

