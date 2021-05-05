Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 299,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,432. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.