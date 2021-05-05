Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.87 million.

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 593,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,829. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

