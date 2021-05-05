Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of RBA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,746. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

