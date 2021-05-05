Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Five9 stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.04. 391,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $166.05. Five9 has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

