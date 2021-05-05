Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.
BBGI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
