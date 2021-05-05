Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

BBGI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.