Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

BR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 416,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $165.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

