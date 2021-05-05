RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.RPT Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.81-0.89 EPS.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RPT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,793. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

