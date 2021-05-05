Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,489. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

