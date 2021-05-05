$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 119,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,062,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 311,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.