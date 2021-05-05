Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLDR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 1,259,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

