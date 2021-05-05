Head-To-Head Survey: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Soliton alerts:

15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Soliton and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 DexCom 1 1 13 0 2.80

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $456.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Soliton.

Volatility and Risk

Soliton has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93% DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soliton and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.77 DexCom $1.48 billion 23.98 $101.10 million $1.84 198.88

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats Soliton on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.