mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.94 Million (MTA)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00004872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $48.15 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00083716 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019016 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066709 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00829752 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101455 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.71 or 0.09375078 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.