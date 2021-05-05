Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Volume Tops $282,921.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Myriad has a market cap of $13.18 million and $282,921.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,779,373,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.