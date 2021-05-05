RMPL (RMPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $917.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. RMPL has a market cap of $856,239.75 and approximately $917.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00083716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00829752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.71 or 0.09375078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

