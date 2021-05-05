Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $53.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 270,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.58% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.