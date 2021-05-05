Brokerages Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $151.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $574.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.70 million to $612.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $652.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $687.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

NVCR stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $201.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.90 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

