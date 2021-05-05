Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $11,607.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014136 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00316057 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 164.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

