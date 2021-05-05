Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 3,740,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,229. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

