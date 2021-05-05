Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. 2,020,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,973. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

