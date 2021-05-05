Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66.

On Monday, April 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,838. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

