Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.63 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. 904,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.