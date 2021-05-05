Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 221,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.