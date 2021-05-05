NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

Shares of NEO traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 1,835,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,534. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,397.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

