Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce sales of $434.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.30 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $374.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.74. The stock had a trading volume of 136,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,245. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $128.92 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.64.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

