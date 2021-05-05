OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.20 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00066577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.00826188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.76 or 0.09311287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

