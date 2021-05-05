yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.96 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $4,453.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for about $41.80 or 0.00073611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.76 or 0.01161773 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00741250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,901.72 or 1.00198929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

