Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.76 or 0.01161773 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00741250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,901.72 or 1.00198929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUSEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.