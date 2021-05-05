MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00084176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00066577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.00826188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00101788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.76 or 0.09311287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 288,566,409 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

